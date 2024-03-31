Eniola Ajao’s Movie Ajakaju “Beast Of Two Worlds” Hits 16M In Cinemas On First Day Of Release

Eniola Ajao, a popular Nollywood actress, achieved history when her first cinematic movie, “Ajakaju” – (Beasts of Two Worlds), grossed a record-breaking 16 million in theatres on its first day.

FilmOne Entertainment announced the latest development, March 30, 2024, via its verified page on Instagram, a photo and video sharing network.

Recall the movie premiere stirred a lot of controversy after transgender Bobrisky was awarded best-dressed female at the event.

Following the heavy criticisms, Eniola tendered a public apology and corrected her mistake by awarding two other females as best-dressed.

On Friday, March 29, 2024, the film “Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)” finally debuted in theatres around the country.

However, as at the moment of writing this content, the film “Ajakaju” has the biggest opening day for a 2024 release.

Filmone captioned;

“We think it’s time to change the Dictionary word for SUCCESS to FILMONE. 😁😁 . Thank Nigeria 🇳🇬 UNA TOO MUCH!!!!!! . #Ajakaju is still showing in cinemas Nationwide. Trust us when we say it’s worth the watch!!!.”

