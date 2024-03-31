Mohbad Never Told Me Anything Negative About His Wife, Wunmi — Late Singer’s Mother

Abosede, the mother of late singer’, Ilerioluwa Aloba, called Mohbad, has stated that her son never said anything negative about his wife, Omowunmi.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Abosede made the remark.

She stated, “My son never said anything bad about her to me. I got closer to my son within a short period before he died, and during that time, he never said anything negative (about her) to me.”

She further said that Mohbad never told her that he suspected Wunmi of cheating on him.

The late singer’s mother also revealed that many people were tormenting Wunmi as a result of the impression Mohbad’s father had given the public.

She said, “The reason people are castigating her is because of how Mohbad’s dad has portrayed her to the public, making people feel like she has a hand in her husband’s death. But, that is not so. The voice recording (of an argument between Mohbad and Wunmi) that was posted the day my son died was recorded by Wunmi herself. When I asked her why she did that, she said her intention was to play it to him (Mohbad) afterwards, because he always denied speaking to her in that manner.

“My son became paranoid after he was hit with a gun on his head by an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and he was also given something to drink. It was someone close to them that sent the recording to a blogger. And, I actually warned both Wunmi and my son against those people, but they did not heed my warnings. A lot of things happened after the NDLEA saga. I barely rested, because I was going from one place to another.”

Abosede also indicated that, in her own way, she had been assisting Wunmi in dealing with her emotional turmoil.

She said, “I don’t let her go through some of the things that are being said in the media, because of the toxicity. She only checks the ones that have good energy, not the negative ones.”

Reacting to the insinuation that Wunmi was fighting over the late singer’s properties, Abosede said,

“I feel that Mohbad’s father wants to be in charge of everything my son left behind as the head of the family. He has forgotten that there are laws. The fact that my son’s lawyer did not accede to his request is why he is coming for them. He probably thinks that if he lies against them to the public, Wunmi will get tired and leave everything, and the lawyer will also get frustrated.”

She also stated that Wunmi had never refused to have a DNA test done on her son, Liam, to ascertain his genuine paternity. According to her, Wunmi had been preparing for the test since November. She did, however, remark that Wunmi would not be able to take Liam near Mohbad’s father again due to the bullying he had caused them.

She added, “She will rather allow the court chose who will carry out the test, so that they won’t change the results.”

Abosede further revealed that Liam has been a source of comfort for her following the death of his father.

Responding to claims that Mohbad was discovered in a pool of his blood on the day he died,

She said, “There was nothing like a pool of blood. Mohbad’s dad and some other people saw his body, and he never mentioned anything like that, until about a month after. My son’s close friends have the video of his body on their phones, and the police can invite them for questioning. I started hearing about a duvet soaked with blood from his interview, and I believe it is to cause more confusion. He actually told me to join him in treating her (Wunmi) badly, so she can get tired and leave everything behind with my grandson, but I said I would never do that, because I also have female children; one of whom is married.”