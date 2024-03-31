Daniel Bwala, former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has described Peter Obi, Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, as a political harlot.

According to him, like Judas Iscariot, Obi betrayed Odumegu Ojukwu, the late Biafra warlord, as well as Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the claim on his X handle while sharing a video of Obi vowing never to leave the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

“Take a listen to @PeterObi in APGA vowing if he leaves APGA let his family die; this is before he embarked on his political olosho.

“He has since moved from APGA to PDP to LP and is now planning to move to SDP.

“He betrayed Odimegwu Ojukwu, he betrayed Atiku Abubakar and now planning to betray Pat Utomi and co.

“This Easter period we celebrate the decorated Judas Iscariot. Hear in this video an Obi-erodent making excuses for him, but they would not understand with anyone else,” he posted.