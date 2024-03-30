I’m Certain Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria – Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tend to and resolve Nigeria’s lingering economic challenges.

He disclosed this in a birthday message on the occasion of Tinubu’s 72nd birthday, celebrated on Friday.

In his message via X, Otti lauded President Tinubu’s remarkable political journey as he highlighted his ascent from the Senate to becoming the Governor of Lagos State and finally assuming the highest office in the country.

“The resilience and commitment you have demonstrated through your political leadership offer invaluable lessons for us all. I have confidence that with your leadership, we will surmount the socio-political and economic challenges we face,” Otti stated.

He however emphasised the critical need for unity and collective support for President Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria, urging Nigerians to cooperate and support the implementation of the administration’s policies.

The Labour Party Governor’s message also reassured the President of the full support of the Abia State Government, committing to work collaboratively towards overcoming the economic hurdles facing the country.

“Rest assured, Mr. President, you have the full support of the Abia State Government. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure the economic hurdles before us are overcome,” he affirmed.