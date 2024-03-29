Easter: “Be Willing To Make Sacrifices” – Ganduje Tells Christians

The National Chairman of the rulling All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged Christians to show willingness to make sacrifices for Nigeria in the spirit of Easter.

The former Kano State governor appealed to them to pray for unity, peace, political stability, and prosperity in the country.

Ganduje, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, added that Christians should seize the opportunity of the Easter holiday to ensure that the current political and security situation in the country witness a turnaround for the better.

He said: “This year’s celebration of Easter is taking place at a period of very critical national history during which all must be prepared and willing to make sacrifices for greater unity, peace, political stability and progress in our beloved country.

“May this day of reflection and sacrifice inspire unity, peace, and harmony across the country. Let us uphold the values of love, compassion, and empathy towards one another.”