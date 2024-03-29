Okuama 17: Military Whisks Away Wanted Monarch To Abuja

Following his surrender to the Police in Delta State, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, an Urhobo Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, has been handed over to military authorities.

Recall that the monarch surrendered himself on Thursday to the police after he was declared wanted by the military over the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community.

Ikolo was declared wanted alongside the President General of Ewu, Ekpekpo Arthur, the mother of one the alleged perpetrators and five others over the killing of the soldiers.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed he was handed over to the military in Asaba on Friday morning.

“We have already handed him over to the military, they were the ones that declared him wanted,” Edafe stated.

Meanwhile, according to Vanguard, some top officials of the Nigerian army and those of the police in the state were said to have accompanied Mr Ikolo to Asaba International Airport, from where they departed to Abuja.

The monarch, it was learnt, was flown in an Air Peace aircraft, which departed at about 9 a.m. on Friday to the country’s capital.

The Monarch had held a press conference where he declared his innocence before submitting himself to the Police.