Akpabio Bows To Pressure As Ningi Set To Return To Senate Amid Budget Padding Allegation

The Nigerian Senate is set to review the three-month suspension handed to Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi over his allegation of a N3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget.

It was gathered that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio who gave the update on Friday, said that Ningi’s suspension would be reviewed and settled like a family matter.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former Akwa Ibom governor led this out while addresing questions from journalists upon his arrival back in the country from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, on the letter written by Ningi’s lawyer, Femi Falana, demanded the lawmaker’s reinstatement within seven days or face legal action.

Reacting to the letter, Akpabio disclosed that he has yet to see the letter but that the matter is receiving due attention.

READ MORE: Senate Suspends Ningi For Three Months Over Budget Padding Claim

The Senate President said that hopefully, Ningi would return to take his seat earlier than expected.

He said: “It is a parliamentary decision. I have not seen the letter yet. But Senator Ningi is one of us. I mean what is suspension?

“I believe that in a few days he will join us. So, there is no problem. It would be resolved amicably. The Senate is a family.”