Senate Suspends Ningi For Three Months Over Budget Padding Claim

The Senate under the leadership of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday suspended Senator Abdul Ningi over allegations of N3.7trn padding of the 2024 Budget.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the lawmaker, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District was suspended for three months after a long stormy session in the red chamber.

It was gathered that a member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate, Jimoh Ibrahim, first moved the motion for Ningi’s suspension for 12 months over allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly and the country by extension.

However, other lawmakers like Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong moved for the amendment of the motion by Ibrahim. Ekpenyong, who is from Cross River South Senatorial District; and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari from Oyo North prayed for the reduction of the suspension to six and three months respectively.

Akpabio, who described Ningi’s offences as grievous, conducted a voice vote during which most of the lawmakers voted in support of Ningi’s suspension for three months.

Recall that Ningi, a Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator, had claimed that the Federal Government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget and that the N28.7 trillion Budget passed and signed into law by President Bola Tinubu was skewed against the North.

Many Senators and the Presidency had pounced on Ningi, describing his claims as “far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status”.