The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a thorough probe into the allegation made by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion.

Ningi had alleged in a chat with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget instead of the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.

He had said the Northern Forum lawmakers sought the service of a private auditor and discovered irregularities in the budget.

Reacting to the allegation, the Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, refuted that the government was running two separate budgets, adding that the upper chamber is unaware of the budget padding allegation.

But at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, Ningi insisted that N3.7 trillion was inserted into the 2024 budget.

At no time did I say Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing the N25 trillion budget.

“I said we have established beyond reasonable doubt that N25 trillion so far has a nexus in the budget. That means that there is money, there is a project and then there is location.

“But we are yet to ascertain N3 trillion of that budget.

“We have established the N3 trillion of that budget, we have not established its location and the place,” he said.

He, however, stated that he was misquoted, stressing that he never mentioned that President Bola Tinubu was running two budgets.

According to him, he is not afraid of suspension from the Senate.

“If it is a cross that I have to carry, I will carry it. I’m not afraid of anything. I believe in one God and I believe that power is transient.

“I am not scared of any issue like suspension – I have been out of the senate for eight years and people had to force me back.

“The budget evaluation is ongoing. I said lastly, the intention of the northern senators as regards budgetary allocation was to meet the senate president with our findings and subsequently meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with our findings,” he added.

Speaking in an interview with Punch on Monday, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that the allegation required attention and should be addressed at the necessary level.

“I would like to receive detailed information to be able to respond appropriately. Having said that, if it’s true, any such issues require attention and should be addressed at the necessary level,” he stated.