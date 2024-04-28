Why Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project Stalled – Umahi



The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Saturday, revealed why the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project is yet to kick off.

He disclosed this in Lagos State during the demolition flag-off of a section of the Landmark Beach, the Mami Chula Beach Lifestyle, to give way to the project.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Umahi inspected kilometres 13, 16 and 20 to ensure the most economical and viable way to access the coastal roads without much damage.

He noted that the demolition was necessary since the landmark centre was located on Federal Government’s right-of-way.

A number of structures, he said, would be affected by the demolition, adding that compensation would be provided.

His words: “So, with the utmost fear of God, gratitude to God Almighty and the commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in our infrastructural development agenda in particular, I wish to flag off this demolition.

”It’s in a right-of-way within the coastal corridor which is legitimate right of way of the Federal Government.

“Before the flag-off of the demolition of landmark, I graciously increased the grace period by another seven days and yet another four days and here we are because the project stopped because of lack of demolition.

“And I want to commend the likes of Bolaji, incidentally from kilometre zero to four from what I’m seeing, he is the only one that is majorly affected. That’s the only infrastructure I can see that is affected.”

The Minister, who acknowledged that some people were opposed to the project, insisted that it was necessary for economic development.

He assured those affected by the demolition that they would be adequately compensated, adding that documentation would start between May 2 and May 3.