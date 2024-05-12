Some Students Of Confluence University Abducted By Bandits Rescued — Kogi Govt. Reveals



The Kogi State Government says some students abducted from the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC) Osara have regained freedom.

According to the government, the kidnappers “succumbed to superior firepower and escaped with gun wounds.”

Recall that on Thursday, gunmen invaded the university and abducted students who were preparing for their examinations.

The State had said nine students were missing after the attack.

Governor of the State, Usman Ododo, also visited the institution and assured parents of his commitment to rescue the students.

He revealed that the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the school were switched off on the night of the attack, signifying a possible internal conspiracy.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information, said some of the students have been rescued by a joint team of security operatives and hunters.

He also did not disclose the specific number of students rescued.

Fanwo added that security agents are “currently combing the forests” to rescue the remaining students in captivity.

Meanwhile William Aya, police spokesperson in the State said on Sunday morning that 14 students have been rescued.

“This is to inform the general public that some of the students abducted by gunmen at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara have been rescued safely by local hunters and other security agents.

“Local vigilante men and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout and the kidnappers succumbed to superior firepower and escaped with gun wounds, leaving the kidnapped students who also ran in different directions to avoid being caught up in the fire exchange.

“Many of the students kidnapped and even other people in captivity have been rescued and taken to medical facilities for proper attention, while many others were also rescued in the early hours of today,” he detailed.

He said a hunter and DSS operative sustained injuries during the firefight with the kidnappers, adding that they are receiving medical attention.