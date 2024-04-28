Junior Pope’s Viral Burial Poster Wasn’t Authorised, Needs Amendment – Family

Junior Pope’s family has informed the public about the ‘untrue’ and incorrect information in the actor’s viral burial poster.

Recall that the widely shared poster, reportedly produced by the family, revealed the late actor’s funeral arrangements.

According to the poster, the deceased will be laid to rest on May 17th, 2024, in his hometown in Enugu state.

Many observant admirers noticed that the word ‘husband’ was curiously missing from the obituary poster, which sparked conjecture.

Junior Pope was married to Jennifer Awele before his death, and they had three sons together.

On behalf of the family, Snazzy clarified on his Instagram page that the circulating burial poster was not authorised by the family.

He remarked that the poster contained inaccuracies that needed to be corrected and asked for the public’s cooperation in removing it.

READ MORE: Rita Edochie Breaks Down Over Junior Pope’s Obituary Announcement

Snazzy wrote: “Dear Junior Pope Fans, I wanted to bring to your attention that the current poster of our late brother Junior Pope displayed needs some corrections.The family has requested your assistance in bringing it down. They mentioned that the revised version will be released soon. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”