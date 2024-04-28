Rita Edochie Breaks Down Over Junior Pope’s Obituary Announcement

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to the burial plans for her late younger colleague, Junior Pope.

On Friday night the family of the late actor released his funeral arrangements, stating Junior Pope will be laid to rest on May 17th, 2024, in his hometown in Enugu State.

Rita Edochie responded by lamenting life’s imbalances and expressing regret that the actor would be laid to rest.

She mourned bitterly that her once vivacious son is now the one for whom funeral arrangements are being made.

Rita explained that she had been trying to take her mind off him for a few days, trying not to imagine that he was no longer alive, but the poster further exacerbated the void in her heart.

Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law described him as a flying angel, urging him to protect his entire family.

On her Instagram page, she wrote,

“SO LAST LAST YOU WILL ENTER THE GRAVE ON THE 17TH OF MAY, THIS LIFE SEF

WHAT A WORLD.

A VERY VIBRANT YOUNG SON OF MINE IS NOW THE ONE A FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT IS BEING MADE ON HIS BEHALF

JUNIOR POPE NA SO?

FOR SOME DAYS I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO KEEP MY MIND OFF YOU, I HAVE BEEN TRYING NOT TO IMAGINE THAT YOU ARE NO LONGER HERE BUT THIS POSTER JUST AWAKENED THE VACUUM IN MY HEART BUT IT IS WELL.

SINCE THIS IS HOW GOD WANTS IT, THERE IS NO PROBLEM

WHO AM I TO QUESTION HIM?

YA DI BA

JEE IJE GI NKE OMA NNA

WE WILL SURELY MEET AGAIN.

YOU HAVE BECOME A FLYING ANGEL, PLEASE WATCH OVER YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY, AND MAY AFFLICTION NOT RISE AGAIN THE SECOND TIME.

IT IS WELL WITH YOUR GREAT SOUL.

REST IN POWER”.