Nigerian Chef Embarks On 21 Days Cook-A-Thon In Attempt To Break Guinness World Record (Photos/Video)

A Nigerian chef, Rosemary Grace Igbadume, popularly known as RossyG, has embarked on a 21-day (504-hour) cook-a-thon in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon.

The cooking competition, which took place at DE-GEORGE’S Grand Resorts, Jikwoyi phase 1, FCT, Abuja, began on Sunday, March 10 and will conclude on March 31.

Alan Fisher is the current record holder, having broken famed Nigerian chef Hilda Baci’s 87-hour cooking record with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

RossyG took to her Facebook page to inform her fans about her quest in breaking the Guinness World Record, she wrote,

“I will cook for 21days in order to break the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by individual.

I’m putting Nigeria 🇳🇬 on the world map again.

I will represent Nigeria 🇳🇬 with all my strength.

Pls keep praying for me 🙏🙏🙏

Once again, thank you Nigerians for believing in me ❤❤❤❤❤

Let’s make this history together 🥰”

Photos and video taking full coverage of the event showed that Rossy G has surpassed 48 hours of cooking and not ready to give up.

It showed that the chef has already cooked varieties of rice as people were spotted eating the prepared meal.

The post sparked tremendous reactions, with social media users sharing their controversial ideas in the comments area.

See some comments below…

homor_tihame said, “It’s the man on the yellow tshirt ,on the third slide for me 😂😂😂😂😂”.

princesafrancess said, “Make Una try dy rest for the cookathon abeg”.

homor_tihame said, “Una don start again 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

mzzsholz said, “ko jaye 😢😢odindin 21days tan🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️”.

ellesbrandy said, “Are we still on this 😮”.

wizy_boi said, “Na to just tear this book make everybody rest🫠”.

mamajay_official said, “21 days??? This N!geria recessi0n no affect una”

