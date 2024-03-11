“I’ve Been Arrested At Ugandan Immigration” – Music Producer, Rexxie Cries For Help

Ezeh Chisom Faith, also known as Rexxie Pondabeat, a fast-rising Nigerian musical producer and composer, has appealed for assistance following his arrest in Uganda.

The music producer posted on his Instagram page that he has been arrested at the Ugandan Immigration and is in desperate need of assistance.

He called out for aid, describing the occurrence as unfair, and did not reveal why he was arrested.

“I’ve been arrested at the Ugandan Immigration.

Pls, I need help!!

This is so unfair! Help Help Help!!!”, he wrote.

While some showed concern for him in the comments area, others mocked him, pointing out that he did not inform them that he was visiting the country.

See some comments below…

Naxis Dg wrote, “On way charges are they arresting you for?

Coas wrote, “Na Mohbad head dey catch you so

I Am Just Nana wrote, “Wetin carry you go there? Their name no even dey normal”.

Calabar Most Wanted wrote, “The spirit of Mohbad

Khar Bouch wrote, “Wetin you find go Uganda

Sudden Smoke wrote, “Be easy bro, all will be alright

