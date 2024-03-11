“I Love Davido, He Wants Everybody To Succeed” – Zubby Michael

Zubby Michael, a popular Nollywood actor, claimed that he is a big fan of Davido and shared a nice experience with the musician.

The actor added that he adores Davido because he is a kind person who enjoys seeing others thrive.

He described how he saw Davido at an event and ran to hug him, despite the fact that others thought he should have behaved like a celebrity as well.

According to Zubby Michael, Davido made him to board a private jet for the first time, and the experience is still very much at the back of his memory.

“I love OBO, Trust me he’s a great guy, I love people not by what they present physically, he has a good and pure heart and he wants people around him to succeed, and that’s golden”, he said in part.

See some comments to his statement,

angel__steve said: “Normally who hate davido no suppose Dey see air breath”

peterr.deee said: “Forget it…… davido shares luxury thing as if it’s normal…

But FCs and outsiders when they see things like this insecurities go always dey chow them”

morre1x said: “Wizkid can never do this, that stingy man mtcheew”

