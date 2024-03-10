Late Mr Ibu, More Celebrated In Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Four Other Countries – Manager

Dominic Nwuzoru, manager of late Nollywood comic actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, has stated that the late comedian was even more popular in nations such as Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Gambia, Gabon, and Botswana when he was alive.

He further stated that Mr Ibu utilised humour to promote peace and togetherness throughout Africa, and that he constantly held the Nigerian flag to demonstrate his love for his nation.

He made the remarks during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, the late experienced comic received numerous accolades and recognitions from authorities and communities throughout Africa during his lifetime.

“I remember vividly, how two warring tribes in Ghana came together for the first time because of John’s performance and he ended up reconciling them,” Nwuzoru said.

“He was thereafter given a Chieftaincy title as the ‘Malangula I of Tamale Land’, meaning the peacemaker, and I was named the ‘Ngulala’, meaning the mouthpiece of the peacemaker.

“When we went to Botswana, he held the Nigerian flag when we landed to show how proud and patriotic he was because they were hearing a lot of negative things about Nigeria then.

“He was a man I would say made Africans laugh and was held in high esteem like a people’s leader across Africa.”

He went on to say, “Mr Ibu, as John was popularly known, was not just an actor, but Nollywood ambassador that used his talent and humour to promote peace, happiness and unity among Africans.

“I signed John in 2004, and then our relationship grew beyond that of business to become that of friendship as we have become so close till his death.

“The deal started with first two years, and I did not bother him with the aspects of Nigerian movies, so he could deal with anyone on Nigerian movies.

“But for anything concerning international showbiz, I have to discuss with the promoters on the basic access requirements and then we would move.

“There was no airport, especially in Africa, where crowd of fans would not gather to welcome John, and that was how I realised his popularity outside the shores of Nigeria.

“I can tell you that he was even more celebrated in countries like Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Gambia, Garbon, Botswana and he always held the Nigerian flag showing his love for his country,” he said.