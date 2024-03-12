“From Being Picked Off Streets To Becoming Skitmaker Through Marriage” – Rita Edochie Drags Judy Austin

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood actress and Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law, has subtly criticised Judy Austin, the wife of her nephew Yul Edochie.

Yul apparently confessed hours ago that his relationship with Judy is based purely on skits.

This fresh report surfaced when May’s lawyer went online to give new information on their divorce case.

According to the claim, Yul Edochie revealed, while defending himself in the ongoing court struggle between him and his first wife May Edochie, that he and his second wife Judy Austin are not legally married and instead have a relationship based on skits.

Rita Edochie took to Instagram to respond, mocking Judy Austin by noting how she went from being picked off the streets to becoming a skitmaker through marriage.

Mocking her, Rita questioned what she had done to herself.

READ MORE: “I Believe Tinubu Has Capacity To Fix Nigeria, I’ll Keep Praying For Him To Succeed” – Yul Edochie

“Firstly, I was picked from the streets and today I am now a skitmaker by marriage chaaaaaiiii.

God, what have I done to myself?”.

SEE POST: