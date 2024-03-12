Portable Celebrates 30th Birthday In Style (Photos)

Habeeb Okikiola, often known as Portable, marked his 30th birthday with a magnificent photoshoot that featured his African-inspired attire.

The singer, known for his distinct brand of music, took to Instagram to share photographs of himself rocking a green Agbada and trousers, as well as a cap and royal beads around his neck and hand.

Captioning the photographs, he expressed thanks and excitement as he honoured the gift of life and reflected on his personal journey of growth.

The ‘Zazuu’ singer shared the wonderful experiences with fans on social media, expressing his admiration for the beauty of being uniquely himself.

While sharing the pictures, he wrote,

“Happy birthday to me! On this special day. I celebrate the gift of life, the journey of growth, and the beauty of being uniquely me. May this year be filled with love,laughter and the sweetest moments that life has to offer. ZAzuu God Sent Ogo Tun Tun ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”.

Fans and followers celebrated with him, flooding the comment area with birthday greetings.

See some comments below,

janemena said, “Happy birthday to the biggest artist bigger than all artist worldwide. May God’s blessings, love and protection never depart from you and your family, Amennnn. The original abido shaker”.

nedu_official said, “Happy birthday Grammy winner ❤❤❤”.

jae5 said, “Happy birthday bro. Have a good one and many more !!!! More blessings, wealth and better health !🎉🎉🎉”.

kunleafod said, “Happy birthday idan gangan”.

shebabyshebaby said, “Hbd Ika … more wins 😍”.

aycomedian said, “Happy birthday ore mi”.

officialarole said, “Happy birthday Graced Man 👏👏👏”.

