Jasmine Okafor, the adopted daughter of late Nollywood actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, has resorted to social media to mourn his passing.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she described how the good deeds she performed for him were transformed into evil and repaid a hundredfold with evil.

She claimed that the animosity came from the same people who had failed to support him throughout his difficult times.

She expressed her heartbreak and said that, although he had always promised that one day the world will listen to him speak, and that day will never come to pass because of his passing.

Despite everything that had been said about her, she disclosed, Mr. Ibu had never belittled her and had continued to express his gratitude to her until his death.

According to Jasmine, he carried a smile on his face despite the anguish he had been through in his last days.

However, she added that she wouldn’t be grieving his passing but rather the suffering he had to go through after 15 successful surgery.

Sharing a video of her moment with the late actor, she captioned,

“Goodnight papa! You will forever be remembered for the love you gave, and the laughter you brought am grateful to God that I was able to give back that love till the very end.

Despite all that was said, every single good I did was translated to €vil, you always promised me that the day you would speak, the world would listen and that gave me the audacity to carry on. Now I am brok€n because that day is never coming, maybe the stories will never end, maybe the bull¥ing will never stop but I know and I’m grateful for the ray of hope you gave me even when you felt hopeless.

Every single good I did was paid In hundreds folds with €vil , from the hands of the same people who were never really there for you when you needed them the most but Daddy you know what matters the most amidst all these accusations? You never talked down on me, you appreciated me till your very last moment.

The pains you endured in the last days, you did with a smile, I am not mourning your d€ath, I’m mourning all the pains you had to endure, over 15 successful surgeries, you are indeed a fighter! You fought d€ath severally until its claws successfully overpowered you.

I hope you find true happiness, peace, and rest in the bosom of God! Make sure God laughs at all your jokes and Angels roll on the floor from every conversation with you…

I lost a hero, Heaven gained an Angel.

Adieu Papa!!!”.

