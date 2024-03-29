Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly invaded a Celestial Church in Ogun State and abducted two members, Oladapo Seyifunmi and Oluboboye Abiola.

It was gathered that the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Friday via X platform.

Odutola disclosed that the incident occurred on Thursday at the church, located near Oriyarin village, Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to her, the perpetrators fled through a thick forest behind the church.

The statement reads: “Suspected kidnapping: Report at my disposal reveals that on 28/3/2024, unidentified gunmen invaded a Celestial Church around Oriyarin village Mowe and abducted one Oladapo Seyifunmi andu Oluboboye Abiola and escaped through the thick forest behind the church.

“The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun, has been briefed, and he has ordered immediate mobilisation of security personnel to go after the hoodlums.”