Social Media Influencer, VeryDarkMan Regains Freedom From Police Detention

Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, a renowned social media influencer, has been released by Nigerian police.

This is coming after he was arrested on March 22nd for alleged cyberbullying.

Some of the public figure’s fans were outraged by his arrest and lengthy confinement, while others welcomed his absence.

However, after over a week in police custody, former presidential contender, Omoyele Sowore, announced that VeryDarkMan had been released.

On his official Instagram profile, the politician shared a photo of the internet activist, along with a statement of appreciation to Nigerians who showed their support.

Sowore also commended Deji Adeyanju for his efforts to secure VDM’s release.

He wrote:

“Good news on Easter Sunday! @verydarkblackman is now free! Thanks for all your efforts to ensure oppression will not always win! #RevolutionNow. Big thanks to Barrister Adeyanju Deji and the astute legal team and advocates for a good fight.”

Deji Adeyanju also took to his Twitter page to confirm the release,

He tweeted,

After 5 days of back and forth, we have secured VDM’s release. Thank you to everyone that made this happen especially, SOWORE, Kefiano & VDM’s wonderful lawyers. 👏✊

