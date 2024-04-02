Asking For DNA Test Is Trust, Power Issue – Seun Kuti Asserts

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian artist, has weighed in on the DNA test debate that is raging on social media.

Recall that Nigerians have been divided over whether DNA test is necessary or not, given recent cases of paternity fraud.

Kuti responded on Instagram by claiming that requiring a DNA test is a ‘trust and power issue’.

He asserted that most men who want DNA tests would not do so if their partners were wealthier than them.

He said, “There is no way that doing DNA test is not about trust. Doing DNA test is a trust issue 100 per cent! It’s not only a trust issue, it’s also a power issue. No man would request for a DNA test if their partners are richer than them.”