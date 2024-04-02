Police Nab Kidnapper While Trying To Recieve N600,000 Ransom In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has apprehended one Roland Raymond, on charges of criminal intimidation linked to kidnapping.

The command revealed this via X, stating that the 32-year-old suspect, residing in Detti village, Ganye Local Government Area, was captured while attempting to retrieve the ransom.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by Alhaji Yahya Congo and Abraham Paul, who stated that the suspect called them via phone and demanded the sum of 600,000 naira or risk being kidnapped.

READ ALSO: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Having Carnal Knowledge With Minor In Rivers

“Upon receipt of the complaints, the police in Ganye Division, in collaboration with hunters, swiftly mobilised and arrested the suspect at the point of collecting the demanded money,” the statement added.

The command added that the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of investigation.