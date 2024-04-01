Operatives of a local vigilante group in the Okujagu community in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have arrested a man, identified as Chigozie Okpara, who is suspected to be homosexual.

Chigozie was apprehended on Sunday night for allegedly having carnal knowledge of an underage boy.

A resident of the area told PUNCH that the suspect, who is in his 40s, said that he worked with a security company in Port Harcourt and usually lured his victims with food and snacks into his house before defiling them.

However, a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that during interrogation by the vigilante, the man confessed that he is a homosexual and that he had been perpetrating the act while he was living in Lagos State before relocating to Port Harcourt two years ago.

The source said: “He lured the boy into his house and was doing the thing and the boy was screaming.

“So that was how they called our (vigilante) attention, and we went there and broke into the house and saw them (the man and his victim).

“That night, we took him and handed him over to the police. He is in police custody now.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect, who is already in custody, would be prosecuted.

Iringe-Koko said: “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The suspect has been arrested and is presently in our custody.

“Investigation is ongoing. The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal and Intelligence Department. We will ensure that the suspect is prosecuted.”