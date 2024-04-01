‘No One Will Be Spared, Internet Fraudsters Not Our Only Focus’ — EFCC’s Olukoyede

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has said the agency will not exclude anyone found to be involved in any form of financial or economic crime.

According to a Monday statement issued by Dele Oyewale, EFCC’s spokesperson, Olukoyede disclosed this in Abuja at an anti-corruption concert to create awareness and public involvement in the fight against internet crimes.

While committing to a “fully integrated war against corrupt practices,” he said, “We will not spare anyone. We will not spare the mega thieves. As we are doing the mega, we will also do those at the lower end.”

“In the last two months, we have arraigned two former governors. So, it is not true that we are only focused on internet fraudsters.

READ ALSO: Abure Didn’t Heed Obi’s Advice For Inclusive Convention — Tanko

“Of course, internet fraud is bad enough but our focus is on every form of economic and financial crimes,” he added.

He further cautioned youths against indulging in internet-related offences, pointing out that the consequences of being convicted for such crimes are grave.

“Youths need to know that being ex-convicts has career limitations. Ex-convicts can’t run for public offices, the stigma alone is even terrible.

“I urge you to avoid internet crimes by all means. Your future is more important than any immediate gains from such crimes,” Olukoyede cautioned.

The anti-graft agency under his watch, he said, is interested in giving youths a “glorious and sustainable future.”