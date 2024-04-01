Ramadan: Nigerians More Religious Than Godly – JAMB Boss

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said that many Nigerians are too religious people, but not godly.

Oloyede disclosed that many citizens shun hard work but turn to prayers, thinking being religious will guarantee them results.

The JAMB boss urged Nigerians to harness the vast endowment of the country to turn its situation around.

Oloyede led this out in a lecture, titled, “Duties of Muslim Citizens in National Development,” which he delivered over the weekend, in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State during the First Aare Sulaiman Afolabi Ogunlayi Ramadan Lecture organised by a House of Representatives member, Akin Rotimi.

Represented by the Provost, Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State, Prof. Rafiu Adebayo, said: “Religion if used as it is, we can solve our problems.

“We are too religious and we are not that godly. We are in love with prayer but we don’t know the difference between prayer and hard work.

“Too many prayers without work is part of our problems in Nigeria. Let us make the best use of our endowments.”

“Nigeria abandoned our endowments and relied on oil as a source of income after the discovery of oil.”

“It is until we unite and bury ethnic bitterness, that is when we will get it right. Religion would have solved our problems properly but we did not utilise it very well.”