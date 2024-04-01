PDP Crisis: “Accept Returning Members” – Akwa Ibom Gov Begs Party’s Leaders

As crisis continues to escalates in the Peoples Democratic Party, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, urged the leadership of the party across the 368 wards in the state to open their doors to receive those returning to the party.

This was made known in a statement made available by the Government House Press Unit on Monday.

Eno, who gave the charge during the PDP ward meeting at his country home, Ibiakpan – Obotim Ward II centre, Nsit-Ibuim Local Government Area of the state, explained that the purpose of the ward meetings was to allow the party leadership to receive the mass of people who have thronged back to the party lately and to reinforce the party’s support base.

He said: “It has been a good outing. We intend to continue to build the party at the grassroots, to continue to work for our state and to continue to support our President at the centre.

“We have finished elections and people want to come back. I believe they have seen that the government is responsible and has capacity and they are convinced and are coming back of their own volition, without being pushed.

“As a good father and a responsible party, we have to open our doors, because Akwa Ibom is a PDP state and from time, it has always been. So we need to increase our membership, continue to show capacity and also get feedback from those at the base of the party.”