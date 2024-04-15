15-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted While Fetching Water In Ogun

A 15-year-old girl has been reportedly electrocuted while fetching water in the Olomore Housing Estate area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, revealed that the incident, happened on Sunday.

Odutola disclosed that a case of electrocution was reported to the Divisional Police Officer of Lafenwa by one Onyekachi Silas at Olomore housing estate”.

She said: “Onyekachi narrated to the DPO that his younger brother, through a phone he received on that 31/3/24 at about 23:50, that one (name withheld) “f” 15 years, who is also the brother’s wife’s younger sister, is living with them.

READ MORE: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Accident

“He further stated that there was a power outage in the house, and Miracle went to the well to fetch water. In the process of Miracle fetching water, power was restored by IBDEC. Miracle was tragically electrocuted by a naked cable of the pumping machine placed inside the well.”

“She was rushed to Rose Hospital, where the duty doctor confirmed her dead.

“No further details yet about the negligent act of imbibing a naked wire into a well. Investigation has commenced, and the corpse have been deposited at Oke Lantoro morgue.”