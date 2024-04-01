Many Reportedly Killed In Anambra Cult Clashes

A yet to be identified number of people have been killed as gunmen, suspected to be members of rival cult groups allegedly attacked some communities in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Sunday.

However, the reason for the shooting has yet to be officially ascertained, but sources in the areas disclosed that the armed men might have engaged one another in a supremacy battle.

It was gathered that the attacks took place in Okpuno area, around Eke Awka and Obinagu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that similar incident was also said to have happened at Opposite Dike Park, around Eke Awka Market, all in Awka, the state capital.

Meanwhile, a source in the one of the affected areas, told PUNCH that the victims were on their way for a picnic and other social functions when the armed men stormed the area in their numbers and started shooting.

The source said: “The victims were on their way to different functions when they were killed by the bullets from the armed men who stormed the area at about noon on Sunday.

“The incident also escalated to other areas, where some more persons were also gunned down by the armed men suspected to be cultists.”