One Shot Dead In Anambra Market Cult Clash

A man, identified as Igwe Omeli, was on Wednesday, tragically killed in a violent conflict between two rival cult groups at Eke Awka market, a popular location in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to an eyewitness reports, who confirmed to The Punch that the rival groups, known as Baga and Aye, were engaged in a struggle for control over the market.

It was gathered that Omeli is believed to be a leader of the Aye group, often enforced compliance with certain market rules and levies among traders.

The event prompted a panic in the market, as traders arriving for the day’s business quickly fled for safety.

A market source, also requested anonymity for safety reasons, spoke with Punch, confirmed the clash and the actions of the assailants.

READ MORE: Popular Anambra Native Doctor, ‘Akwa Okuko’ Kidnapped, Security Shot Dead

He said, “The clash is related to market politics, but the man killed was the person they always used in terrorising us to comply with certain agenda. Any time the leaders want to enforce any agenda, he is the person and others they used.

“The Baga cult group members were pursuing Omeli and he ran into the market to mobilise his boys to rescue him unfortunately for him, before his boys could get the information, they killed him and beheaded him and cut his male organ.

“Further bloodshed was averted as the members of the rival cult group had fled before the deceased group members arrive at the scene.”

The source also revealed that this was not the first incident of its kind. Just weeks ago, another individual was killed in a clash between the same groups.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, a police spokesman for the state, confirmed the incident and assured the public that police activities in the area have been ramped up.

“The police operatives have intensified surveillance operations in the area and the investigation is ongoing. No arrest yet. More information will be communicated later,” Ikenga stated.