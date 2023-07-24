Popular Anambra Native Doctor, ‘Akwa Okuko’ Kidnapped, Security Shot Dead

The Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State command, has confirmed the abduction of a popular Anambra State-based native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the man who is known to be among the strongest witch doctors in Anambra was kidnapped with ease in his Triple O Hotel, and two of his personal aides gunned to death.

According to Daily Post, quoted a source as saying that Akwa Akuko, who is regarded to be among the strongest witch doctors in Anambra, was kidnapped with so much ease in his Triple O Hotel, and two of his personal security guards were shot dead during the kidnap.

READ MORE: Anambra Labour Party Lawmaker Returns To Schools As Volunteer Physics Teacher

“Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki na Oba has been kidnapped last night in his Triple O Hotel.

“Two of his securities men were shot dead. Where is Nwa Ocha & Odeshi?” the source reportedly said.

However, Akwa Akuko’s ease of abduction has stirred mixed reactions on his rumoured strength, as many people are reported to flock to his mansion in Oba for anti-bullet charms and other money rituals.

He has also boasted severally about how powerful he was.

Akwa Akuko is said to have in 2022, built and launched two hotels, regarded as the biggest in Oba, where popular businessman Obinna Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana hails from.