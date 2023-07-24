Twitter To Replace Blue Bird Logo With X – Elon Musk

Twitter owner Elon Musk and its new CEO have disclosed that the social media network would remove its bird logo and to be rebranded with the name X and move quickly into payments, banking and commerce.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the billionaire businessman made this known during the weekend, saying that more changes will be made to the social media giant.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk noted in a Tweet on Sunday.

Musk further created a poll asking his millions of followers to give their opinion on whether they would favour changing the site’s colour scheme from blue to all-black.

It was also gathered that there is a picture of a stylized X against a black outer space-themed background already released by Musk on the microblogging platform.

The adjustment, which is yet to be visible on the website today, followed Musk’s recent revelation that advertising revenue is still nearly half of what it previously was.

Twitter’s cash flow has been negative as a result of this, as well as its high debt load.

In his remark on Sunday, Forrester research director, Mike Proulx, stated that the move would further alienate Twitter’s initial and once strongly devoted user base.

“On the one hand, you can make the argument he would be getting rid of an iconic brand. On the other hand, he is signalling it is a new day for what was once Twitter and that the company is heading in a different direction with a different user base,” Proulx noted in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, had earlier tweeted saying: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”