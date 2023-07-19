Anambra Labour Party Lawmaker Returns To Schools As Volunteer Physics Teacher

A Labour Party member, Hon. Mbachu Henry, representing Awka South Constituency I in Anambra State, has returned as a volunteer Physics teacher in his community public school.

According to a letter dated 13th July, the lawmaker wrote to the principal of Igwebuike Grammer School in Awka South in Anambra State requesting to teach as a volunteer instructor.

Mbachu, who recognized the scarcity of science teachers in government owned secondary schools across the state, noted that he is doing this because of his passion for education.

The statement reads partly: “Pursuant to his mission of building a future for the Children of Awka South 1 Constituency, On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Hon. Nigeria Henry Mbachu officially resumed as a Secondary School Physics teacher at Igwebuike Grammar School Awka.

“Recall that on Thursday, June 27, 2023, the young lawmaker embarked on an oversight visit to Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, to access the learning environment and condition of Students at the institution, which coincidentally happens to be his alma mater.

“Interestingly, having taught in the Institution as a Physics Teacher at the beginning of his career, the Lawmaker wrote to the Commissioner of Education to be a volunteer teacher of Physics in the great citadel of learning that has produced giants, a request that left all in awe and admiration.

“Having secured approval from the Commissioner of Education on July 13, 2023, the Lawmaker appreciated the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, for the successful recruitment of 5000 teachers to improve the workforce at the Public Secondary Schools in the state, an idea that has impacted positively on the development of the State’s educational system.