2023 Poll: Tinubu, APC Preparing For An Election Rerun – Labour Party

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert following information available to him that the ruling All Progressives Congress was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 Presidential Election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Abure made this known on Monday during a virtual meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by the party’s Diaspora Chairman in the United States, Prof. Eddie Oparaoji.

According to Abure, Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are preparing for an election rerun just like the Labour Party is.

He said, “Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is one of the support we will be canvasing from you.

“We should also be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun we too should not be taken unawares.

“So, we will be needing your engagement and support on this aspect if par adventure it happens today, that the election is nullified which is not what we are asking for, because we are asking for outright declaration of Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria.

“We believe strongly that we won that election given the statistics we have, given the result we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Peter Obi as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But supposing that didn’t happen as the government is believed to be planning for a rerun it will not also be out of place for we to be preparing for a rerun election.

“Having said this by the side, I must say clearly that we have put all our evidence before the court we are very hopeful that the tribunal will act in our favour.

“And we are very hopeful that supposing the matter gets to the higher court, the Supreme Court, in this case, it will also act in our favour. We are keeping our hope and confidence alive.

“In nine months we are able to change the political narratives of this country and we must build on that successes so that we can have a more formidable party that we can strategically position for the downtrodden people of Nigeria.”

In his contribution to the discussion, the Director of the ObiDatti Presidential Campaign, Ambassador Oseloka Obaze called on ObiDatti members in the diaspora to see the struggle for recovering our mandate as a collective responsibility and one that no one can actually be abandoned for any other reason

He said, “Great countries of the world are built by the citizens of the country and I think we have in the diaspora enormous human capital. What we need to do is to be able to harvest them bring them home and make Nigeria to be a great place.

“The process is ongoing, the campaign to change this nation is not just an event, it is a process, a long-drawn process. How long it is going to last, we don’t know, but I think what we serve as the most and best is to remain focused on our various sectors; you that are in the diaspora do what you can do to support us, we that are in the trenches, we will continue to keep the ground.”