Kebbi Gov, Idris Sacks Youth Adviser For Posting Porn On WhatsApp Status

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has sacked his Special Adviser on Youths, Babangida Sarki, over misconduct and immoral action.

Information Nigeria reports that Sarki was specifically laid off for posting homosexual pornography on his WhatsApp status on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the State government condemned Sarki’s action saying Governor Idris was exasperated by the abhorrent action of his aide as it has negated the creed and social values of the State.

The Governor’s spokesman, Ahmed Idris, quoted his principal as saying that Sarki’s WhatsApp post “trampled on the moral and social ethos of Kebbi society.”

“The Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasiru Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has relieved his Special Adviser on Youths, of his appointment.

“The sacking of the S.A. was a sequel to an indecent posting he made on his WhatsApp status.

“The governor, who was enraged by the obnoxious development said the aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.

“The Kauran Gwandu vowed that his administration would not condone any of such acts that denigrate the morality and integrity of the people of the state.

“The governor also cautioned other public officers against making such heinous postings in their social media handles and other public fora,” the statement read.