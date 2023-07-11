Election Tribunal: Only God Will Save Tinubu If He Loses – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, says only God can save President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should he lose at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

According to the socio-political activist, if Tinubu loses, “ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book” would come after him.

He however said the opposition would either congratulate or condemn the verdict and move on if he wins the case in court.

Sani tweeted on Monday: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may congratulate him or condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us.”

Information Nigeria reports that Sani’s ’emperor’ jab refers to Nasir El-Rufai, the former Governor of Kaduna State.