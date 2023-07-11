Tinubu’s Enormous Responsibility As Chair Will Restore ECOWAS – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to the former president, Tinubu’s emergence will bring restoration to the Community.

Recall that Tinubu was on Sunday elected at the 63rd ordinary session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government, in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The Nigerian president succeeded President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau, who became chairman of ECOWAS on July 4, 2022.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson on Monday, prayed that Tinubu’s term in office will bring restoration to the regional economic body.

He however called on Nigerians to support Tinubu as he takes up the mantle of leadership in ECOWAS.

“West Africans have entrusted our new leader with an enormous responsibility, and it will be our task as citizens to support him to not let them down,” he said.

“I pray the Almighty will make his tenure as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government see to the restoration of ECOWAS as the bastion of democracy, good governance and a leader in fighting terrorism and climate change on the continent,” the ex-President added.