‘It’s Undemocratic For Nigerian Leaders To Limit Development To Their Hometown’ – Bishop Kukah

Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Monday, urged the Federal Government to avoid sentiments in the area of development.

According to the cleric, upholding the provisions of democracy requires selfless service which should not be sentimentally driven.

Kukah who made the submission at the 60th anniversary of the legal practice of Chief Afe Babalola, in Ado-Ekiti, said, “most leaders have only limited development to their home town” which according to him, does not project democracy.

In his lecture titled: “The Future of Constitutional Democracy in Nigeria: Imperative of a New Constitutional Order,” he said, “I must say that Daura, in Kastina has enjoyed development over time owing to the fact that it is the hometown of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is disheartening to even know that even Kastina, the state as a whole, is not even close to development despite Daura being parts of its domain. This does not speak well of our democracy.”

He lamented that leaders cannot continue to run a skewed country and pretend as if it is in a democratic state.

“Our government has not done enough to reflect our democracy in the country,” he said, adding that Nigeria needs to grow democratically and be developed politically.

“There must be sanctions and consequences for those who go against our democracy and the constitution of the land for us to have a better society,” he added.

The Bishop also said that Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under the last administration led by Buhari

He said though corruption did not start under him, the last administration amplified it in moral, financial and other terms.

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria, Femi Falana, my friend here will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms,” Kukah said.