Four Players Score Hat-Tricks As Bayern Beat Local Side 27-0

Bayern Munich showed ruthlessness as they defeated Germany’s non-league side, FC Rottach-Egern 27-0 in a one-sided friendly match on Tuesday

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that thirteen players got on the score sheet, with Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel and Marcel Sabitzer grabbing five each.

Recall that Sabitzer was on loan at Manchester United last season, scored his five goals in 22 second-half minutes.

It was 18-0 at half-time before amateur side Rottach-Egern limited Bayern to nine goals after the break.

Serge Gnabry, with a hat-trick, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, Leroy Sane, Raphael Guerreiro, Ryan Gravenberch, Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane were the other players to score.

It was gathered that Bayern, who have been linked with Kane this summer, beat the same opposition 23-0 in 2019.

The German champions are currently camped in Tegernsee and faced the local non-league side ahead of the new season.