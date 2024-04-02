Gunmen Kidnap Students Along Delta Highway

A yet-to-be-confirmed number of students travelling along the east-west road in the Ughelli area of Delta State have been reportedly abducted by bandits.

According to reports, the students were coming from Calabar, Cross River capital, when their Sienna vehicle was attacked on Friday evening.

Bright Edafe, police spokesperson in Delta, confirmed the incident to TheCable on Monday, saying the operatives are currently on the trail of the abductors to rescue the students.

The incident adds to the growing list of abductions of students in the country.

Recall that on March 7, gunmen kidnapped 137 students of Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School in Kuriga community in Kaduna.

Two days later, gunmen kidnapped 15 students from a Tsangaya school in Gidan Baya, Gada LGA of Sokoto.

In January, students of Apostolic Faith School in Ekiti state were kidnapped after gunmen attacked their school bus.