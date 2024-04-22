Unknown Gunmen Kill Babcock University Professor, Abduct Two

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed a professor of law at the Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State, Professor Yinka Olomojobi, and abducted two others in Iperu area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Olomojobi, who is a professor of Law in the school, was reportedly shot dead over the weekend, for allegedly refusing to be taken away by the culprits.

It was gathered that that two residents were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

Confirming the horrible report to newsmen on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

She said: “A two-week-old security man was arrested based on reasonable suspicion, as police commence discreet investigation.

“A report from the Iperu Division indicates that a kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19th of April, 2024, at about 9:20 pm.

“ A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya of Plateau state who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation.

“The lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and rescue the kidnapped victims. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.”