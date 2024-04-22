Ondo 2024: Why APC Declared Primary Election Inconclusive

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Governorship Primary Election Committee in Ondo State, on Sunday, explained reasons for declaring the Saturday election inconclusive.

Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, in a statement said that the late arrival of materials and personnel to 13 wards in Okitipupa council area of State, necessitated the rescheduling of the exercise on Sunday.

Rerun election, he said, would take place in all the 13 wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered party members of 9,515.

“Having received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State, the Primary Election Committee has decided that election will be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered members of 9,515.

“We have validated reports that the exercise did not hold in the local government due to late arrival of electoral materials and personnel as a result of logistics challenges.

“Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted 12 noon on Sunday 21st April 2024.

“The final collation of the results will be done thereafter”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State amassed a total of 48,569 votes in the primaries, making him the winner of the poll.