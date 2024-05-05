Provide Adequate Electricity Or Leave South-East – IPOB Warns EEDC

The Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to shut down the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company over what its described as poor electricity supply in the South East region.

The group called on the Chairman of the Enugu DisCo, Emeka Offor, and its management to stop defrauding the people, adding that residents had been forced to pay illegal estimated bills which run into hundreds of thousands of naira.

In a statement made available to the public by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, accused EEDC of not providing adequate power supply in the south-east region.

It warned the company to ensure steady power supply or risk being kicked out of the region.

The statement partly reads: “Following the abysmal electricity experienced in the South East, we call on EEDC to provide adequate electricity in the area or exit the region for reliable companies to take over.

“EEDC is defrauding her consumers with exorbitant electricity bills without supplying the power.

“The company has refused to give its consumers prepaid electricity meters but keeps giving illegal estimated bills. In many communities in the Southeast, EEDC gives community bills running in the hundreds of thousands of naira. Whether the light was provided or not, any village that didn’t pay the illegal estimated bills will have the irregular light supply disconnected.

“Communities buy their power transformers and electricity cables. At the same time, they pay the corrupt EEDC company to link power to the community. Afterwards, EEDC will bill the same village for the same power supply.

“EEDC’s cup is full and we are going to show them that people are owners of the region and they are reaping Ndigbo off with abysmal power supply and exorbitant bills.

“The abysmal and unavailable power supply from EEDC will frustrate economic activities and industrialisation of Biafra Land. EEDC, therefore, must be kicked out.

“It is obvious that EEDC is fully aware of her limited capacity to deliver steady power yet they keep going around the Southeast defrauding and extorting the Governors and citizens in the name of power supply. The Federal Government has deregulated the power sector. Monopoly in the power sector is over.”