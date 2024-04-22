Crossdresser Bobrisky Gifts Chairs To Nigeria Correctional Service

Okuneye Idris, often known as BobRisky, has donated chairs to Nigerian Correctional Service in a recent and shocking development.

It would be recalled that Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced the cross-dresser to six months imprisonment over naira abuse.

In a video shared on Instagram by Yabaleft blog, various chair stands may be seen in the correctional service centre, and written on it was “To Nigeria Correctional Service courtesy Idris Okuneye BobRisky.”

A caption that accompanied the video reads,

“On behalf of BobRisky, for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kirikiri, for the visiting area.”

