APC Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Emerges Winner Of Governorship Primary

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress ward primary and the candidate of the party in the coming governorship election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa polled a total number of 48,569 votes in the primaries while fellow contender, Mayowa Akinfolarin, clinched 15,343 votes, with Olusola Oke coming in third position with 14,865 votes.

He was declared winner by the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, in the early hours of Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Governor Ododo, while giving his remark, urged all candidates to embrace love and unity.

He said: “Let’s remember that the real election lies with all of us as members of this great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“We must always reflect on the words of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, who has maintained that a political contest is a quest to serve by brothers and sisters from the same family but leaving in the same room and must therefore live in the same house after the election has been won and lost.

“In our own room today, we are all in the same room as a family, and as such, we have no need to abandon the party, irrespective of today’s outcome.

”We must set aside our differences and unite behind our candidate.

“In our unity, we shall continue to find strength, and our victory lies in our solidarity as party men and women.”

Meanwhile, the primaries, held across the 18 council areas of Ondo State, witnessed fervent participation from party members and supporters.