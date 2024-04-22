“Men Feel Being An Actress Makes You Prostitute” – Stella Udeze

Stella Udeze, a Nollywood actress, has given a plain explanation on why some actresses struggle to sustain good partnerships or why their relationships are regularly challenged.

According to her, it is not the women’s fault, but rather the common perception of women in Nollywood.

She revealed this in a conversation with Potpourri.

She said, “Some actresses don’t seem to have a happy relationship because of trust issues. In Nigeria, 80 percent of men feel that being an actress makes you a prostitute.

“They should learn to differentiate the good from the bad. We can’t deny the fact that we are exposed to the world. I think when people stop to have this impression about them they will realise we can have the best relationships”

The actress conceded that there are rotten eggs, but she refused to agree that prostitutes and “runs girls” have infiltrated the industry.

READ MORE: “Prayer Is Good, But Sometimes Answer To Your Problems Lies In Your Village” – Pastor Yul Edochie

“That is why I said earlier that people should learn to differentiate the good from the bad, if truly prostitutes have invaded Nollywood. There are many good women who are wife material as many abound who are enjoying a happy marriage,” she added.

Speaking about herself and how she handle her relationships, she said, “I am a woman who focuses her mind differently using her senses in every situation. When things around me feel right I stay, if not, I will kindly walk away.”