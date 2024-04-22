Why I Left Styl Plus Group – Tunde Akinsanmi Spills

Tunde Akinsanmi, a former member of the prominent R&B group Styl-Plus, has stated that he did not leave the band for personal gain.

The disbanded group’s lead vocalist, Tunde, announced his departure from the band to pursue a solo career in music at a news conference in Abuja in 2018.

He also indicated that he no longer wanted to be known on stage as Tunde Styl Plus, but rather Tunde T Dot, and that he was now signed to PEC Records in a solo capacity.

According to him, the decision to alter the name was motivated by the necessity to choose a name that reflected his new orientation as a solitary entity in entertainment.

In a recent interview, Tunde explained why he quit the award-winning Styl Plus, stating that there was a lot of back and forth and discussion, but it was the greatest decision taken by the group.

“There were so many other things I needed to do at that time and we couldn’t agree on such things, so it was best for us to go our separate ways and here we are.

“Styl Plus is not really defunct like that, it has just been reformed. Sometimes we sing together, I can sing all our songs if I want to, they can do the same and we can come together and still sing it as well.

“So I didn’t break out of Styl Plus out of greed,” he added.

Speaking on what he has been up to, the singer said,”Aside from being a solo artist now I’ve done so many projects that my hardcore fans know what’s going on so you can always get them on my Spotify. But apart from that I’m a tech guy, I’m into game development, data analysis and recently scrum master so I just want to be the best I can be while I’m young.”