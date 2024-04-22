“Abeg Shey Dem Dey Give Receipt For Plate Number Ni?” – Actor Jamiu Azeez Shares Encounter With Police Officer

Jamiu Azeez, a Nigerian actor, has revealed his ‘funny’ encounter with a police officer.

He claimed on his Instagram story that he was stopped at a police checkpoint and the officer asked him to do ‘weekend’ for him, which he politely declined, noting that he was also looking for someone to do ‘weekend’ for him.

The officer appeared to be offended by the statement, so he began demanding for his driver’s licence and car’s documents.

According to him, after confirming that everything was in order and his documents were authentic, the officer abruptly demanded the receipt for his plate number, leaving him stunned and confused.

He inquired as to whether plate numbers are now issued with receipts.

He wrote: “So today, I was stopped at the police checkpoint and the officer asked me to do weekend for me too.

“Na so Oga change face oo, then he asked me for my document and driver’s license and I gave it to him.

“After realizing all my documents were valid, Baba asked me for the receipt of my plate number. Abeg Shey Dem dey give receipt for plate number ni.”