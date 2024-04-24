Lagos: Police Arrest Customer For Allegedly Deceiving Filling Station Attendant To Abscond With N120,000 Diesel Without Paying

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a suspect, identified as Enyi Emmanuel, for allegedly absconding with N120,000 worth of diesel he bought at a gas station in the state.

In a statement made a available to the public by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his X handle on yesterday, disclosed that Emmanuel went to a gas station at Ile Zik in a Toyota Sienna car to fill his kegs with diesel worth over N120,000 and ran away after telling the attendant to get a Point of Sales terminal, POS.

Hundeyin wrote: “Enyi Emmanuel went to a filling station at Ile Zik in a Sienna, filled his kegs with diesel worth N120,000, and asked the attendant to go get the POS terminal.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Gang Members For Allegedly Using Fake Job Vacancies To Rape Men In Lagos

“He then zoomed off. The alarm was raised.

“He abandoned the vehicle and ran away upon sighting a police patrol team on Airport Road, Ikeja.

“Vehicle and diesel were recovered while investigation led to the arrest of the suspect.

“He confessed to having succeeded with this modus operandi many times. Prosecution follows.”